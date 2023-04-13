Register
Watch FitbawTalk podcast: Hibernian’s top-three chances, Old Firm fallout & Championship title race heats up

On episode 2 of the podcast, we discuss the latest weekend talking points from the world of Scottish football...

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST

GlasgowWorld recently launched a new Fitbaw Talk podcast, discussing all of the weekend’s main talking points from the wonderful world of Scottish football.

On episode 2 of the podcast recorded this week, host Martyn Simpson was joined again by regular guest and football reporter Lewis Anderson and Edinburgh Evening News’ Hibernian correspondent Patrick McPartlin.

We discussed top-six hopefuls Hibs’ season so far and question if they are capable of finishing ‘best of the rest’ in third place. We look at the club’s recruitment over the last 12 months and preview Saturday’s Edinburgh Derby against Hearts at Easter Road.

We then cover some of the fallout from last weekend’s Old Firm derby match at Parkhead between Celtic and Rangers, including the contentious Alfredo Morelos disallowed goal. Should it have stood? We consider if Scottish football is using VAR technology in the right manner.

Alfredo Morelos protests his innocence after his goal is disallowed for a foul on Celtic's Alistair Johnston. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Alfredo Morelos protests his innocence after his goal is disallowed for a foul on Celtic's Alistair Johnston. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Alfredo Morelos protests his innocence after his goal is disallowed for a foul on Celtic's Alistair Johnston. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

We also address the Scottish Championship title race with Dundee, Queen’s Park, Partick Thistle and Ayr United locked in a four-way battle to finish as league champions. We compare each team’s current form, including Kris Doolan’s start to life in management at Firhill and look ahead to this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Our weekly “my nan could score 20 goals a season in Scotland” punter of the week focuses on Tottenham Hotspur fan @seanzolio on Twitter who said: “Considering my nan could win up in Scotland definitely 100% do NOT take Ange. Don’t even think about it. Leave him alone.”

With Ange Postecoglou constantly being linked with English Premier League jobs in recent months, we debate whether Celtic will be able to hold onto the Australian this summer, especially with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham expected to be in the market for new managers.

