On episode 4 of the podcast, we discuss the latest weekend talking points from the world of Scottish football...

GlasgowWorld recently launched a new Fitbaw Talk podcast, discussing all of the weekend’s main talking points from the wonderful world of Scottish football.

On episode 4 of the podcast recorded this week, host Martyn Simpson was joined by regular guest and football reporter Lewis Anderson and Edinburgh Evening News’ football correspondent Craig Fowler.

We discussed the latest round-up of Scottish Premiership results, including an important win for Hearts against a Ross County side in free fall and in grave relegation danger, a huge victory for Aberdeen at home to Rangers with third place now seemingly there’s to lose and St Mirren’s achievement in reaching the top six for the first time despite losing to Kilmarnock.

Ross Mccrorie played a strong role for Aberdeen in the win over Rangers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

We then preview this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals between Celtic vs Rangers and Inverness vs Falkirk at Hampden Park. We assess the importance of Sunday’s Old Firm derby for both clubs, with Ange Postecoglou’s side chasing a Treble and Rangers desperate to avoid a trophy-less season. We look at what weaknesses Rangers could look exploit in Celtic’s side and debate what would it mean for both Championship side Inverness and League One outfit Falkirk to reach the final.

Finally, we address the latest Scottish football transfer rumours, including Rangers goalkeeping situation and whether Robby McCrorie should be given a chance to stake a claim for the No.1 jersey if Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin depart this summer. We also discuss whether Rangers should make a move for Lawrence Shankland of Hearts or Kevin Nisbet of Hibernian as a potential replacement for Alfredo Morleos. And would Aberdeen realisitcally turn down £2million for Bristol City-linked Ross McCrorie?