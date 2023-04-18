On episode 3 of the podcast, we discuss the latest weekend talking points from the world of Scottish football...

GlasgowWorld recently launched a new Fitbaw Talk podcast, discussing all of the weekend’s main talking points from the wonderful world of Scottish football.

On episode 3 of the podcast recorded this week, host Martyn Simpson was joined by regular guest and football reporter Lewis Anderson and Edinburgh Evening News’ Hearts correspondent Barry Anderson.

We discussed whether relegation-threatened St Johnstone were right or wrong to sack Callum Davidson amid a six-match winless run and question if the Perth club should have pulled the trigger earlier in the season. We also assess how difficult a job it will be for the new head coach to retain their Premiership status.

Callum Davidson deep in thought during St Johnstone's 2-0 defeat to Livingston which proved to be his final match in charge. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

We then cover Hearts’ recent top-flight collapse in detail and debate whether they will manage to claw back the five-point gap on in-form Aberdeen in the battle to finish third. We look at how important the Gorgie club’s next match at home to Ross County before the split is in order to stop their dismal run of form and if the upcoming week-long break will prove beneficial to interim manager Steven Naismith.

Finally, we address Rangers summer squad rebuild and look at the eight-man list of players who are out-of-contract at the end of the season. We look at Ryan Kent’s future, whether the club should offer Alfredo Morelos big money to extend his stay and the importance of signing Malik Tillman from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal.