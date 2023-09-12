Register
Watch incredible rendition of Flower of Scotland ahead of Scotland v England - what it felt like to witness

John Greechan is at Hampden Park and he sheds insight on the brilliant pre-match atmosphere during one of the best Flower of Scotland renditions in years

By John Greechan
Published 12th Sep 2023, 20:04 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 20:14 BST
The official team sheet may have designated this fixture as a “Friendly Match” but no-one inside Hampden on a still, cool evening would have been fooled by that.

The atmosphere for this 150th centenary contest was electric even before a ball was kicked in anger, with a giant tifo display in the north stand being raised as the home fans – with one eye on much, much more important matters – sang about being the famous Tartan Army going to German-eeee. You do wonder what Doris Day would have made of her famous Que Sera, Sera hit being adapted with such vigour by a bunch of bawling football supporters.

Watch the Scottish anthem ahead of the clash with England below:

And the anthems? Oh my. Oh goodness. As is traditional at this particular fixture, the England players themselves would have struggled to hear God Save the King, such was the cacophony of booing that greeted England’s official hymn to sporting greatness.

Flower of Scotland, meanwhile, remains the shoutiest anthem in world sport. Especially on a night like this.

Related topics:Hampden ParkScotlandEngland