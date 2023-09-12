John Greechan is at Hampden Park and he sheds insight on the brilliant pre-match atmosphere during one of the best Flower of Scotland renditions in years

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The official team sheet may have designated this fixture as a “Friendly Match” but no-one inside Hampden on a still, cool evening would have been fooled by that.

The atmosphere for this 150th centenary contest was electric even before a ball was kicked in anger, with a giant tifo display in the north stand being raised as the home fans – with one eye on much, much more important matters – sang about being the famous Tartan Army going to German-eeee. You do wonder what Doris Day would have made of her famous Que Sera, Sera hit being adapted with such vigour by a bunch of bawling football supporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch the Scottish anthem ahead of the clash with England below:

And the anthems? Oh my. Oh goodness. As is traditional at this particular fixture, the England players themselves would have struggled to hear God Save the King, such was the cacophony of booing that greeted England’s official hymn to sporting greatness.