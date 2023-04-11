Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago SZA announces Glasgow OVO Hydro show
6 minutes ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
28 minutes ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
36 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
2 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

Watch: We visited Glasgow’s new classic football shirt pop-up store

An inside look into’s Glasgow newest classic football shirts store

By Declan McConville, Kaitlin Wraight
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST

GlasgowWorld took a visit down to Classic Football Shirts pop up store which is situated on the ground floor of Glasgow’s St Enoch centre.

The retailer currently has permanent locations in Manchester and London and have previously visited the city. They will be in Glasgow until April 16.

In recent years, the interest in retro football jerseys has massively increased as both football and fashion fans take an interest in international and domestic strips.

Most Popular

No matter what club you support, each shirt will tell a story or provide you with some sort of emotion about a game or former player.

We spoke to some fans as well as the shop assistans about what’s on offer and why there seems to be such a community around retro shirts. Shop assistant Matthew said, “I think up here it’s definitely special, we’ve been here twice before and we always see that the fans up here are just absolutely dedicated to their teams and it’s a way of life.”

His colleague Josh gave us an insight into why a classic football jersey store is so popular saying “The buying habit across the board has shot up massively. Especially since Covid, I’ve only worked here after Covid but I was told that Covid basically changed our whole game.

“People were looking in their garages and their lofts for the first time in like 20 years because they had nothing to do.”

GlasgowLondon