Watch: We visited Glasgow’s new classic football shirt pop-up store

An inside look into’s Glasgow newest classic football shirts store

GlasgowWorld took a visit down to Classic Football Shirts pop up store which is situated on the ground floor of Glasgow’s St Enoch centre.

The retailer currently has permanent locations in Manchester and London and have previously visited the city. They will be in Glasgow until April 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recent years, the interest in retro football jerseys has massively increased as both football and fashion fans take an interest in international and domestic strips.

No matter what club you support, each shirt will tell a story or provide you with some sort of emotion about a game or former player.

We spoke to some fans as well as the shop assistans about what’s on offer and why there seems to be such a community around retro shirts. Shop assistant Matthew said, “I think up here it’s definitely special, we’ve been here twice before and we always see that the fans up here are just absolutely dedicated to their teams and it’s a way of life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

His colleague Josh gave us an insight into why a classic football jersey store is so popular saying “The buying habit across the board has shot up massively. Especially since Covid, I’ve only worked here after Covid but I was told that Covid basically changed our whole game.

“People were looking in their garages and their lofts for the first time in like 20 years because they had nothing to do.”

Advertisement