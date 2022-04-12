'We quite fancy it' - Forth Wanderers boss Thomas Devine relishing taking on Premier Division Hurlford in cup after winning at Bellshill

Forth Wanderers gaffer Thomas Devine

The win puts Thomas Devine’s Forth side sixth in the standings on 49 points, with just one league fixture remaining this season.

Wanderers get a break from league action this Saturday as they host Premier Division side Hurlford United in The Killie Pie West of Scotland League Cup last 32, with kick-off at 2pm.

Forth boss Thomas Devine said: “We quite fancy it. Obviously they’re favourites and any time you play a team from the Premier League you can only be realistic with your chances.

"They are a good team with loads of good players.

"But we played Auchinleck away this year and only got beat 1-0, we went to Rutherglen and lost 3-0 but it was a close game up until about 80 minutes when it was 2-0, we were chasing late goals and we lost a late penalty.

"So we have played two Premier League teams this year and we’ve not been out of the games. This is the first Premier League team we’ve had up at the Forth.

"It’s a really good game to have at the tail end of a season.

"We have a couple of guys suspended but we have a good squad so hopefully we’ll give a good account of ourselves and compete in a one-off game.