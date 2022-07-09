'We want to at least match last season' - Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie eyes second straight Euro qualification berth

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricki Lamie was a key man for Motherwell last season (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The 29-year-old ex-Livingston defender – who backtracked on a pre-contract deal previously agreed with relegated Dundee to instead stay on at Fir Park – was a key figure late last season as he scored two vital goals which helped ’Well secure a fifth place league finish and European football.

"If you can go and at least try and match what you’ve achieved the season before that would be a good starting block,” said Lamie.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And if you can better it then, amazing.”

When asked if the camaraderie among the group of players at Motherwell had played a part in his decision to sign a new two-year extension at ’Well, Lamie responded: "Brilliant. That was a big part of the reason, especially the way we ended last season on a reasonable high, securing that top six and then a European spot as well to top it off.

"It’s been great being back in and then obviously a few new faces as well to add to that.”

Lamie was speaking to Sky Sports during Motherwell’s week-long Austrian training camp, which will finish on Sunday.

The squad – managed by Graham Alexander – embarked on gruelling runs in Obertraun from 6.30am with double sessions, before the day ended with a dip in a lake to cool down.

“We are grafting very hard,” the defender added. “It’s the same every year.

"You look forward to getting back into it. You know there is going to be a three or four week period where you’re not going to enjoy every bit of it but it’s all part and parcel of getting back up to speed.”

Boss Alexander told the club website that the camp had been successful, adding: “I’ve been delighted with how the players have actually approached it because we do push them.

"Very early starts which a lot of them might not be used to. And then you train throughout the day, you try to fatigue them and see how they react.