'I know foul was outside box' - Motherwell boss Graham Alexander disputes Ross County penalty award

Graham Alexander watches 1-0 defeat to Ross County (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

’Well slipped to seventh in the Premiership table on the back of the single goal defeat, which saw Joseph Hungbo score from the spot after Jake Carroll’s early challenge on Kayne Ramsay.

“It’s not the performance it’s the result that’s the biggest concern,” Alexander told MFC TV. “We’ve been beat 1-0 at home.

"We give a poor goal away. I think it’s outside the box, well I know it’s outside the box because I’ve seen it.

"But we still give the opportunity to the opposition to do that.

"The first goal was important tonight and we didn’t get it.

"It allowed them to soak up pressure and play in a way that was hard to break down.

"We did get past it on a few occasions but we didn’t find the quality you need to score and win a game of football.”

“Ross County are a counter attacking team anyway, even without the lead.

"But once they get a 1-0 lead they’re not going to come out of their shell and try and play expansive football, they’re going to do a professional job.

"And I thought at the important times that they won the duels that won the game.

"We huffed and puffed and we had opportunities. We had a couple of great chances and the keeper’s made a fantastic save at the end.