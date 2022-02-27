Rangers 2-2 Motherwell: Kaiyne able to inspire ’Well second half resurgence at Ibrox

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (Pic by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers had dominated the first half, going 2-0 up with goals by Bevis Mugabi (own goal) and Fashion Sakala seemingly putting them on easy street.

But the Steelmen battled back after the interval to earn their second draw in Govan this season and move up to sixth place in the Scottish Premiership on 35 points from 28 games.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers – fresh from knocking Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League – dominated from the off and Morelos hit the bar from close range early on before away keeper Liam Kelly saved at full stretch from James Tavernier.

Kelly did well to keep out a John Lundstram effort before Rangers took the lead on 22 minutes when Mugabi – with Alfredo Morelos in close attendance – appeared to head Ryan Kent’s fizzed cross into his own net.

Sakala then emphatically made it 2-0 when he shot home powerfully after brilliant play by Ryan Kent.

You’d have got long odds against Motherwell getting anything from the game at this point and boss Graham Alexander threw on Liam Shaw, Roberts and Justin Amaluzor at half-time for Joe Efford, Ross Tierney and Mark O’Hara.

Liam Donnelly shot wide for the visitors before Kelly beat away a Tavernier shot at the other end.

And ’Well then pulled it back to 2-1 when Roberts tapped in on 52 minutes after a brilliant sprint forward by Woolery.

Morelos had a headed ‘goal’ disallowed for offside, before heading wide then having another strike chalked off after lashing the ball past Kelly.

The visitors then levelled on 76 minutes when the outstanding Woolery held off Connor Goldson and beat Tavernier before shooting in at the near post.

’Well were under pressure late on, with Scott Arfield’s effort blocked by a defender before Goldson shot straight at Kelly.

Substitute Kemar Roofe was thwarted by Kelly, who also saved from Goldson.

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Lundstram, Bassey, Arfield, Kamara, Aribo, Sakala (Roofe 83), Morelos, Kent.

Motherwell: Kelly, O’Donnell, Mugabi, Lamie, Carroll, Cornelius, O’Hara (Amaluzor 45) (Solholm Johansen 83), Donnelly, Woolery, Efford (Shaw 45), Tierney (Roberts 45).