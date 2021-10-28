Jim McCalliog at the recent launch of his book "Wembley Wins, Wembley Woes"

McCalliog secured a permanent place in Scottish football folklore at Wembley in 1967, netting the winner as Scotland defeated newly- crowned world c hampions England 3-2 in arguably Scotland's most famous international win.

The Gorbals-born player also enjoyed a long and illustrious club career which took him to Chelsea, Sheffield Wednesday, Wolves, Manchester United and Southampton.

McCalliog played in two FA Cup finals at Wembley. In 1966 he netted a fourth- minute opener for Sheffield Wednesday against Everton, but the day ended in defeat as Everton came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

However, McCalliog was a Wembley winner for Southampton 10 years later, ironically against former club Manchester United, when he set up the only goal of the game for Bobby Stokes.

He also won a UEFA Cup runners-up medal with Wolves, beaten by Tottenham in a two-legged final in 1972.

But it's his Clyde connection – and a chance conversation club historian Gordon Sydney had with former Clyde and Scotland manager Craig Brown and Bully Wee legend Neil Hood – which will see him as the special guest in Broadwood's Arria Lounge on Saturday, marking the return of hospitality to the stadium.

"I was chatting with Craig Brown and Neil Hood a couple of years ago, and they alerted me to the fact that Jim was a Clyde fan – something that had completely bypassed me," explained Gordon.

"Anyway, I went along to the launch of Jim’s new book, Wembley Wins, Wembley Woes, at Glasgow’s Hampden Park recently, introduced myself and invited Jim and his lovely wife Debbie along to Broadwood.”

McCalliog is a long-standing supporter of Football Memories Scotland, a charity helping people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia by reminiscing about football.

And he was devastated to learn recently that his great friend Denis Law had been diagnosed with the condition.