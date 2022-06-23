'We're looking to add steel to the team' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd hopes summer signings will bring 'nastiness' to his squad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon Herd hopes new signings will add greater steel to Linlithgow Rose squad

Although Linlithgow sensationally won 21 games in a row in league and cup last season to put themselves in the title shake-up, inconsistent league form in the latter part of the campaign saw their chances disappear although they did win two cup competitions.

But Herd reckons the arrivals of hard men like ex-Newtongrange Star centre half/full back Alex Webb will instill much needed steel within the Rose ranks next season.

The Prestonfield gaffer told the Journal and Gazette: “Alex will bring a wee bit of aggression, he’s got a nastiness in him as well and that’s what we’re looking for from the defenders that we’re bringing in.

"I think we were just a wee bit too soft last year. I think Alex will bring a wee bit more steel to the team.

"I think there were a lot of things happened to us after we came off that 21-game winning run.

"We were missing steel and the contribution of big Alan Docherty (who was injured for a spell) in the final third.

"That’s why we felt we needed to go and beef up certain areas of the park.

"The aim is for us to assemble a very competitive squad geared at going for promotion next year.

"A club like Linlithgow always have to aim to go and try and win a league title.

"We’re coming back on a high from winning two cups so the management team and the players want to go and build on that and challenge in the league.

"That’s what we are mounting this squad for. We will see, we are looking forward to it.”

Having already concluded deals to bring in former Albion Rovers goalkeeper Cameron Binnie and ex-Bo’ness United centre back Greg Skinner, Herd added five fellow new arrivals.