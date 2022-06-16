'We've been chasing this signing for a while' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd delighted to bring in League 2 keeper as Shaw is transfer listed

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Shaw joined Linlithgow Rose from Syngent Juveniles last summer (Pic by Scott Louden)

The East of Scotland Premier Division outfit’s manager Gordon Herd, speaking exclusively to the Journal and Gazette, explained the reason for Shaw’s impending exit and outlined his delight at bringing in Binnie, 24, who last season was playing for Albion Rovers two rungs up the Scottish football pyramid.

“We just felt that we needed to beef up the goalkeeping situation and bring in a wee bit more quality,” Herd said.

"We felt that Dean had maybe cost us a few goals in a few important games.

"The move was probably made in March or April to go and get a goalkeeper with experience.

"So Dean’s going out with a number one coming in.

"We’re delighted we’re managing to get this new signing over the line. We’ve been after him for a wee while now.”

Former Rangers under-20 keeper Lewis McMinn was Rose’s regular first choice late last season and he is signed up for the 2022-23 campaign to battle with Binnie – who has made a total of 115 league appearances for Stirling Albion and Albion Rovers – for a starting spot.

Meanwhile, amid a flurry of signings, Linlithgow have also completed the acquisition of 26-year-old centre back Greg Skinner from Bo’ness United on a one-year deal.

"Greg was with us at Camelon,” Herd added. “I know he’s probably been one of Bo’ness’s best players this season in the Lowland League.

"We tried to get him in January so we’re delighted to get him on board as he’s just what we’re looking for.

"He’s aggressive, he’s a winner, he can play out from the back as well, he can go long. He’s got a similar passing range to Gary Thom, he can hit the big diagonals and start an attack from defence.

"Greg will be with us for a year and it’s up to him to push and go and get another year.

"The year deal suits all parties at the moment and it’s been agreed that if he’s happy we’ll be able to extend it.”

On the five other new Rose signings (see article, right), Herd added: “The guys that are coming in will just add quality to the squad.