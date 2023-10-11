Scotland are on the brink of securing their place at next summer’s European Championships, with just a point required in Seville.

Scotland are aiming to secure qualification for UEFA Euro 2024 next summer as they take on top seeds Spain in Seville on Thursday night.

Steve Clarke’s side are enjoying their best-ever start to a qualifying campaign, winning five out of five to sit proudly at the top of Group A on the maximum 15 points. And the Tartan Army will be hoping for a repeat of their heroics in what was a memorable 2-0 victory over the Spaniards at Hampden Park back in March, courtesy of Scott McTominay’s double.

The Manchester United midfielder has been the hero for the men in Dark Blue throughout the campaign to date, with his red-hot scoring form leaving him sitting second in the overall top scorer charts in qualificationg with six goals to his name.

A draw at the Estadio La Cartuja would be good enough for Scotland to secure their place at next summer’s major finals in Germany. Qualification on the night is even possible in the event of a defeat – if Norway fail to win against Cyprus.

Where and when will Spain vs Scotland take place?

The Euro 2024 qualifier takes place at at the Estadio La Cartuja, Seville on Thursday 12th October and kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1. This can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin but is available to subscribers only. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Emma Dodds will present the coverage alongside Guillem Balague, Alan Hutton and Michael Stewart with Rory Hamilton on commentary and Connie McLaughlin as pitchside reporter.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning.

Live stream details

Viaplay subscribers can live stream the game online via their laptop, tablet or phone. To subscribe, head to viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

What is the latest Scotland team news?

The Scots are without the services of Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet, who have both withdrawn from the squad due to injury. Influential left-sided defender Kieran Tierney also misses out after suffering a hamstring tear playing for Real Socieded in La Liga last weekend.

Tierney absence will present head coach Steve Clarke with a dilemma over whether to stick with his trusted 3-5-2 formation, or to revert to a back four, as he did previously when Tierney was unavailable last October.

Scott McKenna, Liam Cooper, Greg Taylor and Jacob Brown have all returned to the squad for this international camp.

What has been said ahead of the game?

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn has conceded only one goal in his five competitive matches so far as Scotland’s new No.1 - an Erling Haaland penalty.

On the task facing Scotland in Andalusia, he said:“We are confident. It’s a great atmosphere in the squad. We have done unbelievably well so far and we are nearly there so it’s down to us to stay professional and go over to Spain and hopefully get the result we want.

“With what we have done so far, we have given ourselves the confidence that we can go there and get a result, and obviously the points we have on the board gives us less pressure to get a result, so we can play with more freedom and hopefully, like we have done at Hampden, go away and score a few goals as well.

“It’s been unbelievable the nights we have had so far. Beating Spain and going to Norway and getting that last-minute winner. I find myself at home watching all the videos back and the commentaries. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind but it’s been unbelievable and hopefully there’s more to come.”

