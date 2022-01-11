The former Rangers manager and ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss have joined forces to find the next big football signing, but it’s not what you think...

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist and vastly-experienced English boss Harry Redknapp have teamed up with Papa John’s in givingfans of participating SPFL and EFL clubs the chance to live a childhood dream and sign for their club.

With the January transfer window in full swing, the popular American pizza chain is looking to make its own winter signings with the help of the two football legends.

McCoist and Redknapp, who were involved in their share of big money moves throughout their careers, have joined forces to give supporters the chance for two lucky people to put pen to paper on a real-life pro contract with a ‘Sign for Your Club’ campaign.

All fans, regardless of age or gender, will be in with an opportunity to earn the contract as well as providing a massive £15,000 cash-injection for their beloved club - a prize that will be very welcome after what has been a challenging 18 months for football teams across the UK.

In addition to the prize, winning fans will get closer to their club than ever before, receiving an official squad number, attending a training session, and meeting the manager.

The opportunity from the brand has been launched as part of its title sponsorship of the EFL Trophy (now the Papa John’s Trophy) and partnership with the SPFL in Scotland.

Papa John’s is looking to use the expertise and experience of McCoist and Redknapp to help find two lucky fans to become a footballing hero themselves.

From the seasoned veteran who had trials at a professional club when they were ten, to the youngster that has never done kicked a ball in their life, all are in with a chance of becoming ‘fan to famous’.

To celebrate, both legends of the game have starred in several short videos that put their potential new recruits through their paces and recreate much-loved transfer window moments.

From the iconic training ground interviews through the window of Harry’s 4x4, to the introductory press conference with a new signing, the videos have been launched to show that anyone could be the future of British football, no matter who they are.

All fans need to do to be in with a chance to live the dream is tell Redknapp and McCoist why they deserve to win this once in a lifetime opportunity at www.papajohns.co.uk/signforyourclub.