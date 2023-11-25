Scottish Premiership clubs will enter the competition at this stage and soon discover their opponents.

Scottish Premiership sides are preparing to enter the Scottish Cup fourth round - with holders Celtic winning five of the past seven editions of the tournament.

Having completed a clean sweep of trophies under Ange Postecoglou last season, the Hoops will be eyeing more silverware this time around but rivals Rangers will hope they can get their hands on the trophy for the first time since the 2021/22 season.

With third-round ties concluding this weekend, anticipation is building as all 32 clubs start to dream of a trip to the National Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know about the fourth round draw...

When is the Scottish Cup Fourth Round draw?

The Scottish Cup fourth round draw will take place on Sunday, November 26 live on Sportscene. It will be televised on BBC Scotland from 7.15pm. Presenter Jonathan Sutherland will conduct the draw, along with 2010 Dundee United cup winners Craig Conway and Danny Swanson.

Which teams are in the draw?

The 12 Scottish Premiership clubs will enter at this stage of the competition, including holders Celtic who defeated Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 in last season’s final. Following Saturday’s third round ties, the following clubs have secured their place in the hat: PREMIERSHIP

Aberdeen, CELTIC, Dundee, Hearts, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Motherwell, RANGERS, Ross County, St Johnstone, St Mirren.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Airdrieonians, Greenock Morton, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Partick Thistle, Raith Rovers

LEAGUE ONE

Alloa Athletic, Cove Rangers, Falkirk, Kelty Hearts, Montrose

LEAGUE TWO

Bonnyrigg Rose, Clyde, Forfar Athletic, Spartans

LOWLAND LEAGUE

Broomhill

HIGHLAND LEAGUE

Brora Rangers

What dates are the Scottish Cup fixtures?