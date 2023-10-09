Register
Where are they now: 14 former Celtic and Rangers ‘wonderkids’ who swapped Glasgow for pastures new

It’s becoming harder for the two Glasgow giants to retain the services of their brightest young talent.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

Clubs in Scotland facing an uphill task just to keep hold of their young talent as they approach an age where they can sign professional deals - with the vast majority of Premier League clubs now willing to stump up the cash to help their academies and potentially unearth the next big thing.

Celtic and Rangers are no different in that respect having lost a number of talented youngsters or ‘wonderkids’ to clubs south of the border in recent years. Many of them have kicked on to bigger and better things, while others have struggled to live up to their billing.

The list is endless when it comes to the Glasgow giants being unable to retain their brightest academy prospects, with players often deciding to head off elsewhere before getting the chance to sign their first pro contracts.

The likes of Bayern Munich and Man City have snapped up some home-grown starlets, with Scottish sides now having to work even harder to ensure they can make some substantial money.

Take highly-rated Islam Feruz for example... An instantly recognisable name once tipped for greatness who left Celtic in 2011 to chase the dream with Chelsea and never fulfilled his true potential. Fast forward 12 years and Feruz has already hang up his boots to pursue a different career path.

So perhaps that should act as a warning sign to many youngsters who jump at the first opportunity when approached by big clubs while coming through the academy system at Celtic or Rangers.

But how have those youngsters who were destined for big things and opted to quit Ibrox or Parkhead getting on? Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look to see how some of those players are faring since leaving Glasgow for pastures new...

14 former Celtic and Rangers ‘wonderkids’

1. Where are they now?

14 former Celtic and Rangers ‘wonderkids’

2. Rory Wilson - Forward

Current club: Aston Villa - Quickly rose up through the youth ranks and was the latest high-profile departure from Ibrox as he tests himself down south. The teenage striker headed to Aston Villa for a cut-price fee during Steven Gerrard’s reign and will be hoping to make a first-team breakthrough in the next couple of years should his development continue to progress. Can’t stop scoring for the club’s Under-18 side. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group / SFA

3. Ben Doak - Winger

Current club: Liverpool - Former Hoops prodigy has been tipped for a huge future and was recently described as a “special boy” by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. Became just the second player to feature in the first week of a Premier League season before turning 18 after Michael Owen. The direct and pacey wide man has certainly kicked on since making his debut on Boxing Day last year.

4. Dapo Mebude - Forward

Current club: KV Oostende (Belgium) - Arrived in Govan during Gerrard’s tenure and made his senior debut against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, but things never really happened for him thereafter. Loaned to Queen of the South before moving to Watford on a free transfer after turning down the offer of a 3-year-deal. Failed to make a first-team breakthrough but displayed glimpses of his quality while on loan at AFC Wimbledon. Now plying his trade in the Belgian second tier.

Related topics:TalentWonderkidsYoungstersGlasgowScottish Football