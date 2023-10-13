3 . Amido Balde - £1.8m from Vitoria Guimaraes (June 2013)

An impressive physical specimen on paper standing at 6ft 4in, who drew comparisons to Emmanuel Adebayor. After signing a long-term deal, it was hoped he could cause a significant threat to opposition defences and prove to be a regular goal scorer, but it soon became clear he was never going to be of the required standard to lead the Hoops frontline. Turned out to be a spectacular waste of money and had his contract terminated two years early in 2015. Currently without a club after leaving Ho Chi Minh City in the Vietnamese League in January 2020.