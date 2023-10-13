Over the past decade, Celtic and Rangers have conducted a large number of transfer dealings, with their recruitment policy always under the spotlight.
There have been a number of memorable arrivals, large transfer fees and some unmitigated disasters who have walked through the doors at Parkhead and Ibrox Stadium.
Here, we compile a list of the top 12 biggest Old Firm flops over the last ten years...
1. Top 12 biggest Celtic and Rangers flops over the past decade
2. Eduardo Herrera - £1.5m from Pumas U.N.A.M (June 2017)
Pedro Caixinha brought the Mexican international to Ibrox but the move proved to be an expensive failure as he struggled to win fans over during his time Glasgow. The striker scored just one league goal during his nightmare spell, making just 21 appearances, of which 17 of them were from the bench. Retired from professional football in May last year.
3. Amido Balde - £1.8m from Vitoria Guimaraes (June 2013)
An impressive physical specimen on paper standing at 6ft 4in, who drew comparisons to Emmanuel Adebayor. After signing a long-term deal, it was hoped he could cause a significant threat to opposition defences and prove to be a regular goal scorer, but it soon became clear he was never going to be of the required standard to lead the Hoops frontline. Turned out to be a spectacular waste of money and had his contract terminated two years early in 2015. Currently without a club after leaving Ho Chi Minh City in the Vietnamese League in January 2020.
4. Joe Garner - £1.8m from Preston North End (August 2016)
At the time, Garner’s capture on a three-year-deal looked to be a real coup after boasting an impressive goal scoring record at English Championship level. He was expected to be utilised as the club’s first-choice centre forward under Mark Warburton, but he failed to showcase his strengths in front of goal, netting just seven times before returning south of the border after only a season. A move that just didn’t work out and is currently turning out for Carlisle United in EFL League One.