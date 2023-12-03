The two Glasgow sides are amongst the greatest teams across the world in the company of clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Ajax.

Celtic and Rangers are two of the world's biggest and most successful football clubs that spring to mind when being judges by overall trophies won.

Of course, familiar names like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona will also be strongly considered and enter that conversation. But when it comes to lifting silverware, the Glasgow giants far outrank the two biggest clubs in England; Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as other European superpowers who are known for their lucrative history.

The Hoops, who have dominated Scottish football for the majority of the last decade or so, are closing in on equalling their rivals overall silverware haul after clinching a historic record-breaking eight treble under Ange Postecoglou last season.

So, how does their record stack up if we take into account the whole of the world? Here, we have compiled a chart listing the top 20 most successful football clubs in the world ranked from 20th to first based on the number of major national (DOMESTIC) trophies they have won in their history:

1 . 20th - Zamalek (Egypt) 53 trophies

2 . 19th - Deportivo Colo-Colo (Chile) 55 trophies

3 . 18th - Club Olimpia (Uruguay) 56 trophies