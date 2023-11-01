Where Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers rank in the World club attendance table so far this season

Celtic and Rangers are among the most recognised and well-supported clubs across the globe and fans have continued to sell out Parkhead and Ibrox Stadium on a regular basis.

The Hoops and reigning champions currently sit top of the table with a five point cushion over title-chasing Rangers ins econd-place. They in turn are clear of St Mirren who lead the chasing pack.

Light Blues boss Philippe Clement will aim to take one step closer to sealing his first piece of silverware when they face Hearts in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday, with their arch rivals already knocked out of the competition.

Both clubs have the two biggest stadiums and the highest attendances in the top-flight by some considerable distance, while they also feature in the top 30 World attendance table too.

According to latest data from Transfermarkt, here is where Celtic and Rangers sit compared to some European giants and MLS clubs so far this season based on all top-tier leagues:

*List excludes Tractor S.C (Iran)

1 . Where Rangers and Celtic are ranked in World Club attendance table - gallery (GlasW)

2 . 40. SS Lazio (Serie A) Capacity: 70,634. Average attendance: 38,878

3 . 39. Chelsea (Premier League) Capacity: 40,343. Average attendance: 39,265