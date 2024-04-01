The Scottish Premiership is renowned for having some of the world's most famous and historic football grounds - but a rich history doesn't always equate to a perfect fan experience in the 21st century.

A study conducted by Gambling 'N Go has weighed up visitor experience reviews of the 12 top-flight grounds using factors including TripAdvisor, Google and Yelp reviews to determine the number one ground for stadium experience. The review scores and capacity of each stadia are also taken into account.

As expected, Celtic Park and Ibrox rank highly with their world famous atmospheres but how do the Glasgow giants fare when the reviews of supporters are taken into account?

1 . Scot Foam Stadium - Dundee Overall rank: 12. Capacity: 11,775. Dens Park, officially known as Scot Foam Stadium for sponsorship reasons, was built in 1899 and replaced Dundee’s previous stadium, Carolina Port.

2 . Tony Macaroni Arena - Livingston Overall rank: 11. Capacity: 9,713. This stadium in West Lothian was built in 1995.

3 . Fir Park - Motherwell FC Overall rank: 10. Capacity: 13,677. Fir Park has been Motherwell’s home for over 100 years. The club moved to the ground in 1895, having previously played at Dalziel Park.