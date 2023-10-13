The Hoops are one point better off at this stage of the season, while Rangers are four points worse off entering this international break.

The international break is in full swing and domestic football is shutdown until next weekend - giving fans of all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs time to catch their breath after a hectic start to the season.

Defending champions Celtic have taken a seven point lead into the latest international window, with second-placed Rangers already playing catch up after losing three of their first eight league games.

The Hoops have claimed 22 points from a possible 24 and are one point better off at this stage than they were last season, while their bitter Glasgow rivals are on the lookout for a new manager after taking the decision to sack Michael Beale following a poor start which leaves them four points WORSE off.

St Mirren occupy third spot and care currently best of the rest, while St Johnstone prop up the table having failed to register a win so far, drawing four matches and losing four.

With that in mind, we take a look at how each team has fared so far this season compared to this time exactly 12 months ago...

1 . Where Celtic and Rangers stand in SPL table after eight games compared to 12 months ago - gallery Nicolas Raskin of Rangers is challenged by Yang Hyun-jun of Celtic during the first Old Firm derby of the season.

2 . St Johnstone - 12th 4 points compared to 10 points in 2022/23

3 . Ross County -11th 7 points compared to 5 points in 2022/23