Parkhead is well known for it’s mesmerizing atmosphere

Celtic Park ranks highly among the world’s best stadiums, particularly on a European night for atmosphere alone.

The Champions League anthem will give spectators goosebumps and the noise generated by Hoops fans is well known for having earned significant praise by some of the world’s greatest ever players.

Celtic have claimed the scalp of many European giants including Barcelona and Manchester United on home soil, while the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have graced the Parkhead pitch and left completely blown away by the experience.

Well-respected football site Goal have pulled together their list for the best atmospheres created in stadiums around Europe and Celtic Park features in the top 15. Here at the stadiums which make the list:

1 . Deutsche Bank Park - Eintracht Frankfurt Capacity: 51,500 - Frankfurt fans generate a brilliant atmosphere and are also famous for some fantastic tifo displays.

2 . Estadio Metropolitano - Atlético Madrid Capacity: 68,456 - Atlético moved here in 2017 after leaving the iconic Vicente Calderon. Always a cauldron of noise, often conducted by manager Diego Simeone.

3 . Toumba Stadium - PAOK Capacity: 28,701 - The Greek outfit has some of the passionate supporters in football. They have a penchant for pyrotechnics and create a very intimidating atmosphere.

4 . San Siro - AC Milan/Inter Capacity: 80,018 - One of the most visited stadiums in the world and has often been in a league of its own when it comes to the Derby della Madonnina. An ageing arena but still known as the ‘temple of football’ in Italy.