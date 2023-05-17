Where Celtic Park ranks in top 15 best European atmospheres - with Anfield and San Siro also listed
Parkhead is well known for it’s mesmerizing atmosphere
Celtic Park ranks highly among the world’s best stadiums, particularly on a European night for atmosphere alone.
The Champions League anthem will give spectators goosebumps and the noise generated by Hoops fans is well known for having earned significant praise by some of the world’s greatest ever players.
Celtic have claimed the scalp of many European giants including Barcelona and Manchester United on home soil, while the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have graced the Parkhead pitch and left completely blown away by the experience.
Well-respected football site Goal have pulled together their list for the best atmospheres created in stadiums around Europe and Celtic Park features in the top 15. Here at the stadiums which make the list: