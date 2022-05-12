Here is how the Scottish Premiership could have looked if it was based on this season’s attendances.

Celtic secured their tenth Scottish Premiership title in eleven seasons after they drew with Dundee United on Wednesday night.

Rangers claimed their first title in ten years last time out but have failed to retain the trophy, while the remaining ten teams in the Scottish top flight haven’t had their hands on a title since Aberdeen beat the Hoops to the top by seven points.

Celtic and Rangers look destined to dominate the league for years to come and Giovanni van Bronckhurst’s side will be eager to challenge once again next season.

Both club’s support has been exceptional this season, with the fans cheering them on to Scottish Premiership and Europa League success respectively.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look at how the top flight table would look if it was based on each club’s average attendance for the 2021/22 campaign (from bottom place to champions)...

1. Livingston - Tony Macaroni Arena Capacity: 9,512. Spectators: 36,872. Average: 3,687

2. Ross County - Global Energy Stadium Capacity: 6,541. Spectators: 60,025. Average: 3,752.

3. St. Johnstone - McDiarmid Park Capacity: 10,696 Spectators: 71,553. Average: 4,209

4. St Mirren - The SMiSA Stadium Capacity: 8,023. Spectators:68,149. Average: 4,543