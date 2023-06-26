Have you ever wondered who are the most decorated British footballers in the history of the game? Let’s find out...

Football is constantly evolving and legacies can be forged in a shorter period of time in the modern game. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City team currently empitomise that rapid turnaround nature.

Brendan Rodgers - leader of Celtic’s Invincible winning side - is back at Parkhead for a second spell as manager aiming to build on a hugely successful first stint which garnered seven domestic trophies.

Scottish football has been blessed by some iconic figures over the years, with many players racking up an impressive trophy haul. Current Hoops captain Callum McGregor and winger James Forrest are among the most decorated British players the game has ever seen but where do they rank on the list?

Here, we provide a definitive rundown of those who have made a habit out of winning throughout their careers:

*Alec McNair and Jimmy McMenemy (18 trophies) of Celtic are not included.

2 . Ray Kennedy - (9th) 18 trophies - The ex-Arsenal and Liverpool legend won every domestic trophy on offer and was one of the only players to have won league titles at two clubs. Known for his size and heading ability, Kennedy was described by many to be one of the best English players of all time.

3 . Michael Carrick - (9th) 18 trophies - The Manchester United icon’s 12-year stint with at Old Trafford was littered with silverware and winners medals. The secret weapon to Alex Ferguson’s success in the latter part of his managerial career.

4 . Terry McDermott - (9th) 18 trophies - One of the most gifted footballers in Liverpool’s history. Revelled in the spoils of the club’s most defining period of success. He was the standard bearer for that particular Reds side. A tricky playmaker who had stamina, a winning mentality coupled with great vision and passing ability.