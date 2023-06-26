Where Celtic’s Callum McGregor and James Forrest rank among the most decorated British players of all time
Have you ever wondered who are the most decorated British footballers in the history of the game? Let’s find out...
Football is constantly evolving and legacies can be forged in a shorter period of time in the modern game. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City team currently empitomise that rapid turnaround nature.
Brendan Rodgers - leader of Celtic’s Invincible winning side - is back at Parkhead for a second spell as manager aiming to build on a hugely successful first stint which garnered seven domestic trophies.
Scottish football has been blessed by some iconic figures over the years, with many players racking up an impressive trophy haul. Current Hoops captain Callum McGregor and winger James Forrest are among the most decorated British players the game has ever seen but where do they rank on the list?
Here, we provide a definitive rundown of those who have made a habit out of winning throughout their careers:
*Alec McNair and Jimmy McMenemy (18 trophies) of Celtic are not included.