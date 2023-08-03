Register
Who are Scottish football’s MVPs? Celtic and Rangers dominate player list ahead of 2023/24 season - gallery

Brendan Rodgers returns to the Parkhead dugout with Ross County the visitors and Micheal Beale’s side head to Kilmarnock to kick of the new Premiership season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:15 BST

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off this weekend and although the summer transfer window is still open it has already been a busy time for clubs across the country.

Celtic and Rangers have both been buying and selling stars in the past few weeks and their squads are looking strong ahead of their respective matches with Ross County and Kilmarnock on Saturday. As new faces have arrived and old ones depart, the list of Scottish football’s Most Valuable Players (MVPS) has been rocked since last season.

Here, according to football statistics site Transfermakrt, are the 25 most valuable players in the Scottish Premiership right now:

Market value = £3.45m

1. Sead Haksabanovic

Market value = £3.45m

Market value = £3.45m

2. Ianis Hagi

Market value = £3.45m

Market value = £3.45m

3. Tom Lawrence

Market value = £3.45m

Market value = £3.89m

4. Ridvan Yilmaz

Market value = £3.89m

