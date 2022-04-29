'Winning same cup twice within a few weeks would be a great achievement' - Lesmahagow Amateurs boss Daryl Meikle hails his troops after South of Scotland Cup semi-final win

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesmahagow AFC have chance of winning South of Scotland Cup for second time within a few weeks

Graham Gracie’s fine 25-yarder into the bottom corner and Scott Gray’s long range volley had Lesmahagow 2-0 up within 18 minutes at Carluke’s John Cumming Stadium.

Wasteful finishing then denied ’Gow any more goals in a first half which saw Ryan Innes (knee), Craig Marshall (muscle) and Ross Miller (knee) all have to go off injured which led to a half-time reshuffle by manager Daryl Meikle.

Machan pulled a goal back with 15 minutes remaining when a penalty was converted following a foul by Daley McSorley, but ’Gow held on to book a final place against East Linton on a date still to be decided.

"I think missing the three injured lads affected us a wee bit in the second half,” boss Meikle said.

"Machan were the better team in the second half.

"We were kind of clinging on for the last 10 minutes. Our keeper Nathan Wharton had a great save right at the end from a header from about three yards out.

"It was a great save. Their boy has kind of headered it across the goal and Nathan has pushed it far enough out so that nobody could get the rebound.

"It was a nervy ending so it was good to get over the line.

“We want to be the first team to win this cup twice in the same season now. It would be quite weird as well, but it’s good that we have another final to look forward to.”

The final is expected to be played at Innerleithen – the same venue as for ’Gow’s recent final success over Newtown – on a Friday night within the next three weeks, with Lesmahagow’s injured trio all expected to miss out.

"We’ve been down and played on the park so we’re familiar with the surroundings,” Meikle said.

"So that probably gives us a wee edge.