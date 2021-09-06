Sean Winter scored Cumbernauld Colts' first goal in their win at East Kilbride (pic: Cumbernauld Colts)

Goals by Sean Winter and Daniel Hatfield gave Colts their first win since the opening day of the season.

Colts took the lead in the 28th minute when Winter converted from the penalty spot after a foul on Ewan Macpherson at a corner.

It remained 1-0 at half-time but it James Orr’s side just eight minutes of the second half to double their advantage as Hatfield poked the ball home.

Next up on Saturday is a home game with Broomhill.

Cumbernauld United suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat at home to tenants Kirkintilloch Rob Roy at Guy's Meadow on Saturday.

The sides were tied 1-1 at half-time but the 'visitors' scored three times in the second half to take the points.

R abs’ win saw them lift the Carol Brown Memorial Plate, played for annually between the clubs in memory of the long-standing Cumbernauld United and Hat-trix Bar staff member who passed away in 2016.

It's the second season running that Rob Roy have won 4-1 at Guy's Meadows and the defeat sees United drop to 14th place in the table.

Next up on Saturday is a home match with Clydebank.

An injury to Kilsyth Rangers defender Chris Reid resulted in their WoSFL Conference C match at Vale of Clyde being abandoned.

Reid was taken to hospital with a club social media update late revealing he had sustained cracked ribs and muscle damage.

Vale were leading 1-0 at the time and the Kilsyth post continued: "Thanks to all who assisted today and the Vale boys who despite being ahead had no hesitation in calling it."

This Saturday Rangers are away to St Anthony's.

Kilsyth Athletic maintained their 100 per cent WoSFL Division 4 record with a 5-1 win over Glenvale

Mikey Downs smashed in their opener after 17 minutes, but Glenvale levelled five minutes from half-time.

However after the break Downs scored two more to complete his hat-trick with Jordan Carr and Jamie McAllister also on target.