Celebrations after Daniel Kindlan's opener for Rossvale against Troon (pic: Mhairi Gordon)

Rob Roy thumped landlords Cumbernauld United 4-1 at Guy’s Meadow for the second season running, while Rossvale were 2-0 winners over a strong Troon side at Petershill.

Rabs’ win saw them lift the Carol Brown Memorial Plate, played for annually between the clubs in memory of the long-standing Cumbernauld United and Hat-trix Bar staff member who passed away in 2016.

Skipper Scott Walker scored two of the visitors’ goals with Sean McMonagle and Kerr McCormick also on target.

The win – Rob Roy’s sixth in their last eight league games – lifted Stewart Maxwell’s side up to eighth in the table.

Rob Roy take a break from league action this Saturday with a trip to Carmuirs Park to play East of Scotland Premier side Camelon in the first round of the South Challenge Cup, with the winners away to either East Stirlingshire or Linlithgow Rose in the second round.

Meanwhile Rossvale Rossvale picked up three valuable points with a much-needed 2-0 win over Troon at Petershill.Daniel Kindlan gave Vale the lead in the 18th minute.The visitors were then reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Stephen Wilson was dismissed for a second yellow Card.And Vale took full advantage, Conor Macdonald doubling their lead just before the hour.

Although they remain in 15th place in the table, Vale’s win did see them close the gap to some of the sides above them in the table. Next up this Saturday is a trip to Pollok.

In WoSFL Conference B Ashfield suffered their first home loss of the season, going down 4-2 at home to Thorniewood United.

Dean Leverage gave Field the lead but Andy Small levelled for the visitors before the break.

A Declan Brown double after the break put Thorniewood 3-1 up after the interval and although an own goal reduced the deficit, Darren Bowie got a fourth for the Viewpark side.