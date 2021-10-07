Clyde manager Danny Lennon

The Bully Wee rounded off the first quarter of their League 1 campaign in disappointing fashion on Saturday as they went down 2-1 in their North Lanarkshire derby clash at Airdrie.

Clyde battled back to parity at half-time thanks to a David Goodwillie penalty after falling behind to Callum Smith’s 10th-minute opener.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But former Clyde man Dylan Easton set up Callum Gallagher to put the Diamonds back in front 12 minutes after the restart and that’s the way it stayed.

"Not a great afternoon for us,” conceded Lenn on afterwards.

"We got ourselves back into the game after Airdrie dominating most of the game.

"When we got ourselves back in the game, w e started to get a wee bit of a foothold in the game and I didn't want half-time to come at that stage.

"We came in, regrouped and made a change in terms of where we think we could have caused a little bit more problems to Airdrie.

"But you've then got to get a foothold in the game and I felt that once again we didn't start well in the second half.

"We've got some very, very good, talented players there, but some of the decisions we're making are mindblowing. To concede in the manner we did the second goal [was disappointing] and there were a couple of wee warnings before that.

"All credit to Airdrie, they're a good counter-attacking side and I think they've got some good individuals.

"The first goal was a bit of brilliance and a great finish, but I wasn’t too pleased in terms of the time that they get to play the ball into the box for that one.

"For the second one, the boy does a little bit of magic but he should never have been allowed in that position in the first place. W e should have been looking to play forward rather than bring the ball back into bodies.

"After that, we tried to adapt and put men forward and cause Airdrie problems going the other way and played a bit more risky football but I felt there weren't enough moments.”