Clan’s import players – French-Canadian forward, Philippe Sanche and Finnish netminder, Antti Karjalainen – spoke their messages in their native tongue

Glasgow Clan ice hockey players and fans were reaching for their foreign language phrasebooks after listening to the B-side of the team’s Christmas single.

The flip side of the Clantastic Christmas song features festive messages from the players to the team’s Purple Army fans over the backing track. But two of the Clan’s import players – French-Canadian forward, Philippe Sanche and Finnish netminder, Antti Karjalainen – spoke their messages in their native tongue.

Antti's said in Finnish: “Hyvää joulua ja onnellista uutta vuotta teille kaikille.” In English that means: “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all.”

Philippe said in French: “Salut les fans du Clan, ici Philippe Sanche, number 10 avec un petit mot pour vous souhaiter joyeuses fêtes et Bonne Année!" And when translated his message was: “Hi Clan fans, Philippe Sanche, number 10 here, just a quick word to wish you all a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! ”

Fans were also amused to hear Canadian defenceman, Cody Sol deliver his Christmas message in a broad Scottish accent for a bit of fun. The Clantastic Christmas song, along with the B-side, called The Club Mix is still available to purchase on all the usual download and streaming platforms.

Money raised from the sale of the two tracks is being donated to The Renfrewshire Toybank, which provides thousands of Christmas gifts every year to disadvantaged children and young people up to the age 18.

Clan managing director Gareth, Chalmers said: “When we heard the playback of the players’ messages we were scratching our heads wondering exactly what Antti and Philippe messages said and that’s when we looked out the French and Finnish phrasebooks.

“And Cody’s Scottish accent is so hilarious we decided to keep it on the track. It’s worth downloading or streaming The Club Mix just to hear him speaking like a cross between Taggart, Rab C Nesbitt and Mel Gibson, in Braveheart.”