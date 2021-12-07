The charity estimate that over 130,000 people are living with the disability in the UK

Glasgow Sharks have announced a partnership with MS Society

The Glasgow Sharks Australian Rules Football Club have announced they will be partnering with the MS Society in 2022 to raise awareness and funds for the charity, which supports people affected by multiple sclerosis.

The neurological condition that affects the brain and spinal cord is incurable but treatments and specialists can help manage the condition and its symptoms.

The MS Society, set up to help fund world-leading research, have estimated that there are over 130,000 people living with the disability in the UK, with nearly 7,000 people newly diagnosed each year.

A Wellbeing Hub in Scotland offers vital support to people affected by MS, providing one-to-one physiotherapy and counselling as well as support with information and group activity sessions.

Glasgow Sharks, the country’s largest Aussie Rules club, will also help to provide additional support and will be changing its club logo (blue) to match the colours of the charity (orange).

Morna Simpkins, Director of MS Society Scotland, said: “We’re delighted that the Glasgow Sharks are partnering with us to raise funds and awareness of MS.

“We’ve never been closer to stopping MS and our fundraisers and supporters play a key role in funding research into more and better treatments for everyone affected by the condition.

“More than 15,000 in Scotland are living with MS and demand for our services and support has increased as people begin to understand and live with the impacts of the pandemic.

“As a result, the support of our community matters more than ever. We’d like to say a huge thank you to the club for choosing to support us and wish everyone at the Glasgow Sharks a massive good luck with your fundraising.”

Members of the Glasgow Sharks shared what it means to them that the club is helping to support the MS Society:

Alexander Clark said: “I can’t wait to get started to help the club in this. My Aunt had MS and knowing the work the MS Society do and the care they provide is excellent, so being able to help with that in a small way will be very rewarding.”

Carolyn Baker added: “I suffer from MS, so it means a great deal that the club would put its fundraising efforts towards a charity associated with the illness. I made the decision in conjunction with my neurologist to continue playing Aussie Rules and Rugby – even though my eyesight has been impaired and I sometimes lose strength in my legs due to the disease. I have felt nothing but support from my teammates in this endeavour and I hope to continue playing for a few more years!”

Donna Jack stated: “MS is something no one should have to experience. I am excited to help the Sharks raise money and awareness for The MS Society Scotland Wellbeing Hub which helps so many people on a daily basis with physical and emotional support.”

Lauren McIntyre said: “A loved one lived with MS and died quite a few years ago now. To find out the Sharks will be putting a lot of effort into raising funds and awareness for the MS Society gives me enormous pride in the club I support.”