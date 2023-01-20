The programme comes to an end on Friday and will be held at the Challenge Cup match between Glasgow Warriors and Bath.

The Rugby Centurions Foundation and Quilter Cheviot have announced the culmination of their Next Generation Mentorship Programme on January 20, in partnership with the City of Glasgow College.

The Foundation comprises of rugby players who have represented their country 100 times or more and who have pledged to educate, motivate and inspire the next generation. This specific mentorship programme is supported by Centurions, Sean Lamont and Donna Kennedy who earned 105 and 115 caps respectively for Scotland.

The programme, which has been running since September 2022, aims to develop and nurture the potential of students while also improving their financial well-being and resilience as they transition from education to employment.

Glasgow’s Sean Lamont bursts through during a match against Northampton Saints at Scotstoun Stadium in 2015

It will also help the eight students on the programme understand and manage the financial burdens of education, enabling them to focus on learning and allowing them to maximise future opportunities.

On the final day of the programme (today), Quilter Cheviot will be delivering a financial wellbeing and resilience seminar to all mentees, followed by a review session facilitated by the Rugby Centurions. The day will culminate in attending tonight’s Rugby Challenge Cup match at Glasgow Warriors, where the mentees will have the opportunity to enjoy hospitality and watch the Warriors take on Bath.

The City of Glasgow College is the largest college and technical institution in Scotland, welcoming students of all ages and backgrounds and helping them on the path to success.

Eight of the students are from City of Glasgow College.

Victoria Gosling OBE, Rugby Centurions Chairperson said: “We are excited to be finishing the mentoring programme at the City College of Glasgow, which has only been made possible with the support of Quilter Cheviot.”

Gordon Ferguson head of Quilter Cheviot’s Glasgow office added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Rugby Centurions in mentoring and empowering the next generation. Supporting them throughout their financial journey ties in closely with our purpose of building a secure and prosperous future for our clients and their loved ones.

“Life is full of obstacles and adversities - some large, some small and others like the pandemic have affected every facet of our lives. Now the cost-of-living crisis is further leading to an increase of stress and a decrease in financial wellness. As a result, it is important for us to look after our finances and just as importantly, our mindset toward money.”

*Quilter plc is a leading wealth management business, helping to create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It oversees £96.9 billion in customer investments (as at 30 September 2022).