In a dramatic conclusion to the three-day round-robin tournament for amateur players at Hankley Common in Surrey, a final putt on the final green earned Ireland a halved match in their final contest against England and ensured they, and not Scotland, took home the Raymond Trophy.In the opening match against Ireland Wilson and Rory Franssen (Auchterarder) lost 3&2 to Peter O'Keeffe and Matt McClean as the Irish claimed victory by 8.5-6.5.Wilson and Franssen also lost bt one hole to Jack Dyer and Arron Edwards-Hill in the second match against England, but Wilson turned the tables on Dyer in the afternoon singles with a 3&2 win to contribute a point to Scotland's 10-5 win over the defending champions.Wilson then won both his matches as Scotland beat Wales 11-4 in their final contest, teaming up with Franssen to beat James Ashfield and Tomi Bowen 3&2 in the foursomes and then edging out Tom Matthew by one hole in the singles.