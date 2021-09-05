The Get Back To Golf grand final will take place in October

Booth won the ninth event on this year’s tour, held at Strathmore Golf Club in Perthshire.

He posted a five-under par 67 to tie with ex-European Tour player Jamie McLeary. However Booth was deemed overall winner after shooting five-under 31 on the back nine.

And that means he’ll be in the field of 12 regional winners for the grand final which will take place at Dumbarnie in Fife on October 24.

A delighted Booth said: “I really got things going on the inward half, starting with an eagle two at the par four 10th and then took advantage of the par fives on the back nine.

"It’s the first time I played Strathmore and it’s a definite hidden gem and the greens were fantastic.

“This was my first event on the tour and was introduced to it by my close friend Fraser Moore, who had played at The Carrick and commented how much fun it was.

Moore was among three players were one shot further back on 68, along with fellow professionals Iain Burrow and Stephen Gray.

Booth joins Balmore Golf Club’s Chris Maclean who qualified for the grand final by winning the season’s opening event at Castle Stuart and also won the third at Arbroath.