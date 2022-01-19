Ewen Ferguson is playing his first tournament as a top flight pro in Abu Dhabi this week (pic:Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Ferguson, 25, is making his debut as a fully-fledged DP World Tour player at this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after stepping up from the Challenge Tour.

During his close-season break, Ferguson returned to Bearsden Golf Club to present prizes and take part in a Q and A session with the club’s youngsters.

And he says the response he received made him realise just how much of an impact he can have as a potential role model.

Ferguson has donated his own trophy for junior players and made sure everyone at the night went home with a prize.

He said: "It was good to see how many of them had been keeping an eye on me and came to watch me at the Dunhill and had been watching all my scores.

"I remember when I was that age, I was just obsessed with golf and always wanted to see someone who was on the European Tour.

"It was quite cool to see how many people were wide-eyed to see that someone from Bearsden Golf Club had pushed on to make it to the top level of European golf.

"I could see a lot of people were inspired; it was nice to see that and, hopefully, it can give me motivation and inspire me to do better for them, as well as helping them make the extra move.

"Sometimes, when you're out playing for 30 weeks of the year, you forget that a lot of these people are watching your results. There were young boys saying 'I watched you here and that shot you hit on this hole was incredible’ and you think 'that's so nice'.

"When you're playing, you're just focused on you and you don't think of anything else, so it was nice to try and give something back and maybe inspire that next generation of junior golfers in the area.

"When I was playing junior golf it was booming, there were hundreds of us. Now there are 20 or 30, so it would be good to try and get that up and running again.