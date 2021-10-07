Ewen Ferguson shares a joke with pro-am partner Brad Simpson, lead singer of The Vamps, at The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Ferguson was playing in the European Tour event by invitation but hopes to be part of the tour on a permanent basis next year by making the step up from the Challenge Tour, where he currently sits fouth in the Road to Mallorca rankings.

In an event won by former US Masters champion Danny Willett and featuring the likes of Ryder Cup players Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, Ferguson proved himself at home in illustrious company.

The format of the event sees players play one round each at Carnoustie, St Andrews and Kingsbarns before a final round at St Andrews if they make the cut.

Ferguson opened with a sparkling seven under par 65 at St Andrews which left him one off the lead.

Further rounds of 73 and 69 followed before a closing 72 left him tied for 17th on nine par.

And it could have been even better but for Ferguson four-putting the last hole for a bogey.

From just off the front of the green he raced his first putt 12 feet past, was tentative with his next and saw his par attempt lip out.

He said: “I just lost my concentration a bit at the end. I messed up. It’s amazing what one lapse of concentration can do. You have to focus all the way to the end. I thought it was done and then that happened.”

Ferguson, only recently returned from having to quarantine in a hotel room in the Netherlands after contracting Covid, added: “I knew my game was in a good place at the start of the week. I’ve worked on a few things and changed a few things. I’m bigger and stronger, too.

“I’m ready for the jump up and hopefully get myself in contention a few times a year.”

The Dunhill also features a pro-am element and the 25-year-old was delighted to be partnered with Brad Simpson, lead vocalist singer with rock band The Vamps, with the pair not only having fun by playing well enough to finish fourth overall in the pro-am standings.