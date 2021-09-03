Krikintilloch Golf Club members rack up 19 holes in one in just 14 months

Members at Kirkintilloch Golf Club have kept up a remarkable run of holes-in-one at the course over the past 14 months.

By Ian MacLean
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 4:40 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd September 2021, 4:41 pm
Davie Cuthbert has had two holes in one at Kirkintilloch Golf Club this year

Since golf resumed in May last year after the first initial imposition of Covid-19 restrictions, there have been no fewer than 19 cards returned by golfers at the course with an ace on them.

Last year’s tally of nine was thought to be unprecedented by all at the club. But when Gordon Smith notched up an ace by holing a shot at the 11th hole last week, it took this year’s tally into double figures – and the overall to 19 in just 14 months.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Incredibly, two of the aces were returned by the same player – Davie Cuthbert – in the space of just a month.

Also on the club’s 2021 roll of honour is Jim Paton, whose hole-in-one was the 12th of his career.

Completing the list of Kirkintilloch aces are James Black, James Brown, John Hood, John McGavin, Gordon Gardner and Marc Smith.

News you can trust since
Edit AccountSign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise