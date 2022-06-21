Linlithgow golf ace Stephen Gallacher unconcerned by dearth of Scots at US Open

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Gallacher played for Europe in the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles

Sean Jacklin – son of 1970 US Open champion Tony Jacklin – was the only Scottish representative at Brookline Country Club and he missed the cut in a tournament eventually won by England’s Matt Fitzpatrick who became the first Brit to win a major since Danny Willett at the 2016 US Masters.

Gallacher, 47, who is bidding to qualify for next month's Open Championship at St Andrews through either the Irish Open or Scottish Open, told the BBC that the dearth of Scottish talent playing in Boston last week could be explained by the fact that the US Open is “really tough” to get into.

The European Tour/DP World Tour veteran added: "I wouldn't really look too much into it.

"It is a shame, but these things come in cycles. In a couple of years, we'll be saying it's brilliant we've got five golfers in the US Open.

"It was a low cut (three over par) to make. It's a shame Sean Jacklin didn't make it, but it'll be a great experience for him."

After taking part at the BMW International Open in Germany this week, Gallacher will be nearer home as he bids for a place at the 150th Open over the Old Course from July 14 to 17.

St Andrews is a course Gallacher has hugely fond memories of as he won the 2004 Dunhill Links Championship – defeating Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell in a play-off – with two rounds played over the Old Course.

"I've got three big weeks," he added. "I've got two chances.

"I've got a chance at the Irish Open and the Scottish Open if I finish in the top 10. There are three spots available for The Open, both weeks.

"The 150th Open is probably the hottest ticket in golf. Anybody would give anything to win the 150th Open at the 'Home of Golf'.