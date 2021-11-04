Over £1600 handed over to local schools on behalf of Hollandbush GC thanks to charity day

Hollandbush captain Aaron McIntyre at cheque presentation with youngsters Craig Johnston and Jamie Brown

Victoria Park pupil Jamie Brown (pictured above right) and ex-A team student Craig Johnston – whose dad Craig is also a Hollandbush member – received a donation made thanks to the Hollandbush members who participated in the club’s charity day this summer in aid of autism.

Teams of four, taking part in a Texas Scramble, each donated £5 to charity, with the rest of the money raised via raffle proceeds.

“£1604 is a phenomenal amount to give to good causes,” said Hollandbush clubhouse manager Mags Cathcart. “The whole club is really pleased.

"And everybody wore blue on the charity day, which is the official colour of the charity.”

It’s been another successful year at Hollandbush, with Fraser, 39, of Lesmahagow, completing his quartet of titles at the local course.

He is now just one behind the record of consecutive titles at Hollandbush (five by Blackwood’s Andrew Davies between 2007 and 2011). Davies won it eight times in total.

But both those men trail Blackwood man Robert Lynch’s overall Hollandbush championship winning record of nine titles between 1977 and 2013. Honorary member Robert still plays off single figures but is now at Bothwell Castle GC.

"I think Fraser could get close to the overall record of nine titles if he keeps playing,” said Mags. "It doesn’t matter what the weather is like, he consistently returns a score.

"He is very laid back and not big headed in any way about being a decent golfer.”

Mags said the course was in very good condition at the amount, adding: “It’s the best it’s ever been.

"The other week we had that hoorendous rain. The course was shut on the Friday and Saturday.

"But then the course was open on the Sunday with 18 full greens and back in the day it would have rained for two days and then shut for a fortnight to recover.