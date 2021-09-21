Phoenix Cup 2021: Motherwell golfer Paul Higgins helps Team Scotland beat Auld Enemy

Motherwell golfer Paul Higgins last week helped Team Scotland to a stunning 14-10 victory over England at Elmwood Golf Course to land the Phoenix Cup International.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 12:39 pm
The triumphant Team Scotland squad (Submitted pic)

The Phoenix Cup was created by Scottish Disability Golf and is the disabled version of the Ryder/Solheim Cup.

Speaking of Team Scotland’s win over the English in year 27 of the tournament, Scotland captain Jim Gales said: “It was a wonderful opportunity to take on the Auld Enemy over the fairways of one of our best and certainly most welcoming golf clubs for players with disabilities.

"Day one saw a split in the scores with a 3-3 finish, but Scotland took an advantage after the fourballs and a 7-5 lead into day three singles and victory with another 7-5 win. We must praise the Elmwood staff and greenkeepers for a great welcome and course for our competition and we will certainly be back for another visit.”