Phoenix Cup 2021: Motherwell golfer Paul Higgins helps Team Scotland beat Auld Enemy

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Speaking of Team Scotland’s win over the English in year 27 of the tournament, Scotland captain Jim Gales said: “It was a wonderful opportunity to take on the Auld Enemy over the fairways of one of our best and certainly most welcoming golf clubs for players with disabilities.

"Day one saw a split in the scores with a 3-3 finish, but Scotland took an advantage after the fourballs and a 7-5 lead into day three singles and victory with another 7-5 win. We must praise the Elmwood staff and greenkeepers for a great welcome and course for our competition and we will certainly be back for another visit.”