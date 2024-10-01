Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Scotland rugby internationals will mark the start of the Great Scottish Run 2024 - setting off 30,000 runners.

Scotland Internationals and Glasgow Warriors teammates Duncan Weir and Kyle Steyn will be this year’s official starters, setting runners off on Sunday, October 6 in Scotland’s biggest running event – the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run.

The weekend of running events will kick off on Saturday, October 5, when 1250 children encouraged to ‘Finding Your Superpower’ as they take on their very own running challenge in the sold-out AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great Scottish Run.

Sir Brendan Foster, Founder of the Great Scottish Run and President of The Great Run Company, said “Every year the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run gets bigger and it’s fitting to have Duncan and Kyle as our official starters. They’ve trained and worked so hard this year fighting back with their teammates to win the championship title.

“So, when they ring the start bell, they’ll be under no illusion of the hours of training and commitment our runners will have put in leading up to run day, and how important that big crowd energy is at the start line preparing runners for the mental and physical challenge of running up Glasgow’s infamous St. Vincent Street.”

Glasgow Warriors’ Spokesperson, Cameron MacAllister, said: “We’re delighted that we can collaborate with the Great Scottish Run to promote our Fighting for our Families campaign, and raise the profile of our league winners amongst the thousands of locals and visitors that will descend on George Square for the 10K and half marathon this weekend.”

Setting the pace for runners will be elite athlete Callum Hawkins, who will be running in the half marathon.

And running one of his last ever races before he officially retires from competitive running later this year is Chris Thompson, who will be taking on the 10km. Thompson is a double Olympian, and 2010 European 10,000m silver medallist.

Proud Scot, Olympian and Great Scottish Run course holder Callum says, “It’s going to be great to be running on home soil again, the timing is great as I continue my build up to the New York Marathon in November and I’m excited to set the pace for runners.”

There’s still an opportunity to take part in the Great Scottish Run. The 10k is looking to sell-out in the next few days, while the biggest ever half marathon will close this Friday 4 October at 10am.