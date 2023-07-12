The club expects to be playing in new kit by the start of the 2023/24 season.

Harmony Row Netball Club has partnered up with sportswear brand Flyhawk to become one of the first clubs in Scotland to offer players contemporary, inclusive kit. Harmony Row Netball Club is part of Harmony Row Youth Club, whose Patron is Sir Alex Ferguson.

The new, inclusive team outfit means players will have the option to choose the kit they wear during matches. Whilst retaining the traditional netball dress as an option, players at Harmony Row can also opt for a t-shirt or vest, in combination with a choice of shorts, skorts, or leggings.

Dresses are the traditional kit used in netball, but for several reasons - including menstruation, childbirth, and body consciousness - many women and girls report feeling less comfortable taking part in sport where a dress is the mandatory kit.

Flyhawk is a female-founded sportwear and equipment brand, and the partnership means players at Harmony Row can now tailor official match kit to their specific requirements and preferences.

The club is leading the way and putting players at the heart of what they do, by recognising the experience of women and girls and how they feel about playing and pursuing sport. Harmony Row has given its players the opportunity to choose the kit that makes them feel most at ease while playing the sport they love.

With dresses coming in at a higher price range than vests or t-shirts, the club also hopes that providing options will reduce the chances of members being priced out of netball, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis.

Sarah Gandon, Harmony Row Committee Member: “We jumped at the chance to work with Flyhawk on our new kit for 2023. Our members shouldn’t have to give up doing what they love because they feel uncomfortable or are in a difficult financial situation. Accessibility is key for us.

“We have made changes that will allow current players, plus those interested in joining, to have options and to ensure everyone feels welcome and included in netball.”

Hoping other clubs will follow the lead of Harmony Row, Flyhawk founder, Steph Essex, said: “We are delighted to be working with Harmony Row Netball Club, which is adopting an inclusive-first approach to their kit.

“We believe there should be no barriers to playing netball, and so offering inclusive kit choices for members should help encourage new people to play the sport, or come back to the game after time out. It’s great to see Harmony Row leading the way in Scotland, and we have no doubt others will follow.”

Sir Alex Ferguson, Patron of Harmony Row Youth Club, began his football journey at Harmony Row when it was solely football focused. Since its establishment in 1915, the youth club has become a primary provider of quality amateur football, netball, and other sports and leisure activities for the community in Govan and surrounding areas.