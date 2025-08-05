The UK’s biggest sporting event next year unveils session schedule

With less than a year to go until Glasgow 2026, the schedule has been announced for when and where your favourite events will take place.

The games were originally meant to be down under in the Gold Coast however due to the Victorian state’s escalating cost projections, Glasgow reached an agreement for hosting rights for the second time in 12 years. From para powerlifting opening the ceremony in a historic first to super Saturday’s wall to wall action, the 10 day schedule is jam packed with must see moments across 10 sports and six para sports. This marks a huge milestone for the games and sets the stage for what to expect next year.

The games will take place from 23rd July to 2nd August, bringing together 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and will be held in some of Scotland’s most iconic venues. Let’s take a look at what’s in store for next year.

A landmark games

The first medal of the games will be awarded in para powerlifting, meaning it’s the first time in Commonwealth Games history that has opened with a para-event. Therefore, on 24th July fans will have the chance to see history being made. In the evening, artistic gymnastics, swimming and para swimming will round off the opening day.

To add to this, Glasgow 2026 will also feature an extended programme in many events: for bowls and para bowls set to run across all 10 days of the games, in swimming the men’s 800m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle will feature for the first time and there will be three additional sessions in 3x3 basketball and wheelchair basketball compared to Birmingham 2022.

Over July 25th and 26th the Games really get going as 30 sport sessions and eight medal sessions get underway. Fans have the opportunity to watch netball, 3x3 wheelchair basketball, artistic gymnastics, bowls and para bowls, boxing, swimming and para swimming, and weightlifting, in what promises to be an electric sporting weekend in Glasgow.

The eagerly anticipated Commonwealth Mile will return to action for the first time in the games since 1966 at the Scotstoun Stadium on July 27th, as athletics and para athletics begin. Yet another milestone for Glasgow 2026.

The Nitty-Gritty

July 29th marks some high stakes finals and podiums in swimming and para swimming as these events conclude for the week. The following day, it promises to be a nail-biter at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, with a jam packed schedule in track cycling and para track cycling.

The final ‘Super Saturday’ on August 1st will include medals being awarded in athletics, para athletics, boxing, judo, track cycling and para track cycling. The games will conclude the following day, with the last medal expected to be awarded in track cycling, para track cycling or judo.

With events taking place in iconic venues such as the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Pool and Scottish Exhibition Campus (SEC), there is plenty of scope for spectators to watch these historic games take place and be a part of what promises to be the UK’s biggest sporting event of 2026!