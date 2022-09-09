Fife Flyers and Glasgow Clan are scheduled to meet at Braehead Arena this evening in the first match in the UK of of the 2022-23 season

The Elite League confirmed this morning that the match would go ahead together with all games as scheduled across the weekend.

The decision came as other sports, including Scottish football, opted to cancel as the country enters a period of mourning following the death of the 96-year old Monarch.

Fife Flyers will meet Glasgow Clan as tonight's game goes ahead as scheduled (PIc: Jillian McFarlane)

The Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women’s Premier League, and Scottish Highland and Lowland Football Leagues have announced that all professional football matches will not take place this weekend.

Across the UK, all of Friday's race meetings in Britain have been cancelled The second day of the PGA Championship golf, scheduled for today, will not go ahead.

This weekend's Premier League and English Football League fixtures have been postponed.

Ice hockey’s decision to play came after a board meeting involving all ten teams in the EIHL.

A statement issued this morning said: “Everyone connected with the Elite League was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty.

“Following a meeting of the Elite League board on Friday morning, and following current guidance, the league's ten member teams have agreed to proceed with the season-opening games as planned, beginning tonight in Glasgow.

“As a mark of respect, all games this weekend will be preceded by a two-minute silence followed by the playing of the national anthem.”

Silent tribute will also be paid at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday when Fife Flyers host Dundee Stars, and again at Dundee Ice Arena on Sunday when Stars play Glasgow Clan.

In 1997, the death of Princess Diana saw the opening weekend of the Northern Premier League ice hockey season was postponed following the outpouring of grief.