Aspray Glasgow West, said it “simply can’t remain” as title sponsors.

Microsoft consulting experts, Promixo3, also suspended its backing, quickly followed by Indigo Unified Communications.

The damaging moves come as the Elite League team prepares for this weekend’s games which will see Malcolm Cameron return as head coach after he was suspended pending an investigation into the controversial signing of Finnish player Lasse Uusivirta.

Glasgow Clan (Pic: Al Goold)

The 33-year old was at the centre of a rape allegation in 2013 while playing hockey at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

He returned to his native Finland, and the BBC has since reported that a grand jury did not to proceed with the case.

Since returning to his home country, Uusivirta has played in Germany, Austria, Denmark and Italy, but his arrival in Glasgow last Thursday sparked a huge backlash - drawing immediate parallels with the chaos that engulfed Scottish football club, Raith Rovers, after its signing of David Goodwillie became equally toxic.

Coach Malcolm Cameron will take charge of the team this weekend after his suspension was lifted (Pic: Al Goold)

Uusivirta’s signing was scrapped within a matter of hours, and Neil Black, club chairman, suspended his coach and Gareth Chalmers, chief executive, pending the outcome of an investigation.

That saw Cameron re-instated, and a new role of general manager created - but the club statement didn’t mention Chalmers by name, leaving his role and immediate future unclear.

Sources within the sport suggest he will focus on running Braehead Arena which the club took over after the collapse of the previous owners.

In a further twist, the statement from Aspray also divulged a third key off-ice figure had quit the club.

It said Gerry McLaughlin, commercial director since 2018 - and a former brand ambassador of the club - had left, noting: “He really was the glue who held the sponsors together.”

That departure has yet to be announced by the embattled club who face Coventry Blaze at home on Saturday and then travel to Kirkcaldy to play Fife Flyers on Sunday.

The statement released by John Strange, managing director of Aspray Glasgow West, gave a clear insight into the intense turmoil surrounding the club.

Saying he was “absolutely heartbroken” the sponsor and fan aimed his criticism directly at the team’s owner.

“As a business owner and a hockey fan, I simply can’t condone the actions of the club or the lack of awareness, apology or responsibility the ownership have shown this far.

“With immediate effect we are suspending our sponsorship of the club

“Unless there is a change in the process of how situations like this are dealt with then we will be unable to continue.”

Mr Strange added: “This is not the end, simply the beginning of the need for positive change.”

Further criticism on Black’s handling of the Uusivirta affair came from Proximo3.

The company was created by Mark Christie, Andrew Bibby, and Iain Connolly, who are all hockey fans.

Putting their sponsorship on hold, they said: “We believe mistakes have been made during the recruitment process of a recent player. The events following this have not been handled in a way that we feel ties with the club’s or our family values.

“We have tried to contact Neil Black to ask him to give a sincere apology on behalf of the club, engage on behalf of the club, engage with the affected community and put in place policies to make sure this type of incident does not happen again

“We have had no response from him and until the above has been addressed we will be suspending our sponsorship of the club.”

The statement added: “Out intention is to make the hockey community as a whole a place that people and families feel respected and safe.”

Further criticism came in a statement from Craig Armstrong, MD of Indigo Unified Communications, as he paused its sponsorship of the team.

He said: “We cannot support the club following its complete lack of transparency and respect shown in the last few weeks to all involved.in the club and wider community.

“We are willing to resume financial support of the club only if meaningful change is enacted.”

Clan’s last official statement came earlier this week when it confirmed the return of Cameron to his coaching role - he returns to the bench after overseeing nine straight defeats.