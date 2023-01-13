Scotland’s original adults-only crazy golf venue will run until 18 February, 2023

Legendary Glasgow adults-only crazy golf venue, Fore Play Crazy Golf (Fore Play), has today announced it will be transforming into an exciting new concept for 2023 - but there’s still time for a caddie on though with the final day for golf bookings on February 18.

Launched in 2018 by Craig and Kasia Neilson, Fore Play Crazy Golf is regarded as the ultimate day or night out, combining top-notch cocktails with incredible street food and their signature crazy golf courses, based on Glasgow and Edinburgh themselves.

Serving up everything from frozen Match-Play Margaritas, Long Iron Iced Tees or Sex in the Bunker, Fore Play’s cocktails are the perfect treat following a competitive (or not!) game between friends. The locally inspired golf courses take you on a mini tour of Scotland’s two biggest cities, visiting everything from Glasgow’s Armadillo to Edinburgh’s Scott Monument.

Scotland’s original adults only crazy golf venue will run until 18 February, 2023 (Image: Fore Play Crazy Golf)

It has gone from strength to strength and quickly cemented a reputation as a must visit destination within the city, racking up hundreds of 5-star reviews online across, Google, Facebook and currently sitting at #4 out of more than 250 attractions on TripAdvisor for Glasgow nightlife.

Set to be revealed in the coming weeks, the venue’s new look will represent another first for Scotland from the Fore Play team. It has welcomed over 200,000 putting punters from Glasgow, Scotland and beyond since it first swung into action in 2018. Delighting guests with a unique mix of entertainment, the business was recently shortlisted for Family Business of the Year in the prestigious Herald Scotland Business Awards.

Now, the team will be turning its attention to transforming the space into a brand-new experience for Glasgow and Scotland to enjoy.

Craig Neilson, co-owner of Fore Play Crazy Golf, said: “Nobody would argue that Glasgow knows how to enjoy itself, and that’s certainly been our experience over the last four years since we opened Fore Play. We’ve had the best time entertaining our guests, many who have travelled far and wide to play the course – thank you!

Fore Play has welcomed over 200,000 putting punters from Glasgow since 2018 (Image: Fore Play Crazy Golf )

“We’ve taken all we’ve learned from Fore Play and applied it to our new concept, the details of which we can’t wait to share. Some elements will feel very familiar. We’ll still have amazing food, cocktails, and that all-important competitive element. The rest is secret for now, but trust us, you’re going to love it.”

Fore Play Crazy Golf Glasgow will start the refurbishment after midnight on 18 February, 2023. Their Edinburgh experience will continue to operate at Picardy Place.

To secure your spot for the last tee-off, please visit: https://bit.ly/3iwtuYC. Keep your eyes on Fore Play’s social media channels on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for all the latest up-to-date news.