The fitness fears are stacking up - but just what would a combined injured XI look like at Rangers and Celtic right now?

Both are locked in a neck and neck Premiership title race where fine margins come into effect. One of those margins is the injury report and both teams are feeling the heavy brunt of it with key stars out on the sideline.

Ridvan Yilmaz is one of the latest to pick up a knock on the Rangers side of things. The Light Blues face Hibs before taking on Celtic and will hope to get some stars back in time for derby.

Outlook at Celtic is a bit more positive ahead of Livingston this weekend but the likes of two key midfielders and a defensive regular still have no set in stone return days. With goalkeeper an exception and injured trio Luis Palma, Ross McCausland and Kieran Dowell not even making the XI, here's a combined Rangers and Celtic team made up solely of those who have missed recent matches with injury.

1 . GK: Benjamin Siegrist (Celtic) There's no goalkeeping injury so instead we go to the where actually is he column. Siegrist was one of the league's best at Dundee United but now is out in the Parkhead wilderness as third choice. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

2 . RB: Dujon Sterling (Rangers) Versatile star slots into natural right-back position. Picked up a muscle injury away to Hibs before the break. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3 . CB: Maik Nawrocki (Celtic) Hamstring issue sustained against Motherwell has been another disruption for the Polish defender.

4 . CB: Liam Scales (Celtic) The robust Irish defender picked up a knock in training pre-St Johnstone and could return vs Livingston, but nothing set in stone right now.