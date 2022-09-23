Keen to participate in the largest marathon event in the UK next year? You’re only a ballot box away.

But for those who are curious as to how to participate in the London Marathon, there’s a little more of a process than just throwing on a numbered sash and joining the throng of runners.

London Marathon organisers annually open up a ballot for those interested in taking part to submit their application and, much like a lottery draw, await if they are one of the lucky winners, one step closer to the starters line.

But for those who miss out on the ballot the first time around fear not - there is always a second chance ballot or other options to compete in the London Marathon 2023 .

Londonworld are here to guide you through the ballot process and give you some additional options for competing in the next London Marathon.

What is the London Marathon Ballot?

In order to ensure London isn’t overwhelmed with budding athletes, the London Marathon organisers put a cap on the number of people taking part in the public race.

To do this and in the spirit of fairness the organisers hold an annual ballot that usually takes place on the first of the month when the London Marathon takes place - October in this case.

From that ballot, around 17,000 people are selected with the remaining amount entered into a second round ballot with 2,000 extra places allocated.

Are there any requirements before entering the London Marathon Ballot?

Unlike the professional event that requires a body of athletic achievements to be demonstrated, the London Marathon public event has no entry requirements.

There is however a participation fee should you be successful in your ballot entry; for UK residents it is a cost of £49.99 while for international participants the cost is £99 with an additional £26 carbon offset levy.

What happens if I don’t get selected from the London Marathon Ballot?

If you are feeling particularly charitable and wish to donate your entry fee if you don’t succeed the first time around as a donation, you’ll automatically be entered into the second ballot - with an additional 2,000 places available.

Failing that, if you’re not selected in the second round ballot the London Marathon organisers will gift you:

a premium winter running top (RRP £70)

a chance to win one of three pairs of entries to one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, including accommodation and flights

serious kudos, as your donation will help The London Marathon Charitable Trust to make a difference and inspire activity across the UK

When does the ballot for the London Marathon 2023 open?

Balloting for the London Marathon 2023 will open on Saturday, October 1 and remain open until Friday, October 7.

The results will be announced towards the end of October 2022.

To enter the ballot, you can visit the London Marathon Ballot Entry page on the event’s website, but remember that you can only enter the ballot once.

Are there any other ways I can enter the London Marathon 2023?

If trying to gain a place through the official ballot doesn’t work out, the London Marathon allocate a set amount of entries to charities across the country.

A full list of charities with places in the London Marathon 2023 are available through the event’s website, so if you find a cause that you’re passionate about you should contact them directly and express your interest in representing them in next year’s event.

The London Marathon Trust also has tips on how to fundraise in the event you’re successful in representing your chosen charity.

