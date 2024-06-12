Tom Sparrow | Getty Images

The midfielder left Stoke City earlier this summer.

Tom Sparrow has signed for Motherwell after leaving Stoke City.

The Welsh midfielder has joined the club on a two-year deal with the option of a third after leaving the Potters. He has previously been in Scotland with Motherwell’s Lanarkshire rivals, Hamilton Accies, helping them to SPFL Trust Trophy success in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Predominantly a midfielder, Sparrow has also played right-back. He has made four appearances for the senior Stoke team alongside loans at Chester and Telford United, captaining the Potters youth teams on occasion. Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “We’ve been so busy trying to bring in the right players this summer.

“The planning goes back months so it’s rewarding to get another player signed up for the new season. Tom is someone we have been tracking and with both club and player keen on the deal, we are able to get it confirmed early in the summer.

“It’ll be good for Tom to get into pre-season and build up that match sharpness. He has had a taste of Scottish football and Stoke thought highly of him.”

Sparrow said on his move to the Premiership: “It’s great to be here and get the move done early in the window. Being up here this early means I can get a full pre-season under my belt and can get to know everyone.