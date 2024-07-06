Motherwell secured a 2-1 win in their third pre-season friendly of the season against Livingston.

After a 2-2 draw with FC Twente and 8-0 success over D.S.V.D. Deurningnen in Holland last week, it was back to Fir Park for continued prep for the new campaign. The hosts were comfortable in possession against the side relegated from the Premiership last term, academy graduates Ewan Wilson and Dylan Wells linking up well, with the latter coming close with an early effort.

Shane Blaney opened the scoring after finding himself free in the box off an Andy Halliday free-kick. Set-piece havoc was caused again by Halliday against his former club, his delivery from just outside the box cannoning off bodies in the box and landed at Moses Ebiye’s feet to tap home.

Minutes were being built up by boss Stuart Kettlewell, with the only half time change being goalkeeper Aston Oxborough off for West Ham United loanee Krystian Heygi. Livingston had controlled the opening quarter of the second half and made that count when a free-kick into the home box was eventually converted by Tete Yengi.

Subs soon came in droves for both sides as the game flow was disrupted. Chances were few and far between after that but some stars got 90 minutes in the tank ahead of the campaign.

Members of the first team and academy will face Linlithgow Rose in Gary Thom’s testimonial on Tuesday before competitive action begins next weekend in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, at home to Edinburgh City. Here’s how we rated the Motherwell players.

1 . Aston Oxborough - 6/10 Vocal presence between the sticks. Not tested by the Livi attack. | SNS Group

2 . Stephen O'Donnell - 6/10 Wearing the armband again. Good defensive covering when needed and some good passes into midfield. | SNS Group

3 . Dan Casey - 6/10 Steady and solid in dealing with Yengi.Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group